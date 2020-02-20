Warren creates document to release people from NDAs with Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (Mass.) drafted a document her primary opponent Mike Bloomberg can sign to release his former employees from nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).

Warren, who has been calling on Bloomberg to release people who used to work for his company from the secrecy agreements for months, unveiled her document Thursday during a CNN town hall in Nevada.

“So I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I'll text it. Sign it. And then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories," Warren said.

She then read the document verbatim during the town hall, adding “I think that the mayor should sign this and that we all have a right to see."

She also tweeted a copy of the document on Thursday evening.

Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment—and who voluntarily want to speak about their experiences—from their non-disclosure agreements. Take a look at how simple and straightforward it would be: pic.twitter.com/XLncEnSXDF — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg has said he will not release his former employees from their nondisclosure agreements since launching his campaign. He again said so Wednesday night during the debate when pressed by Warren about the allegations of sexual harassment.

An official for the Bloomberg campaign was not immediately available for comment.