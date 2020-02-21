Sanders gaining ground on Biden with black voters: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE (I-Vt.) is closing the gap between him and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Sanders nabs endorsement from Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Poll: Sanders holds 7-point lead in crucial California primary MORE when it comes to Black voters, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll.

Among Black Democratic primary voters surveyed, 31 percent said they back Biden, while 29 percent said they back Sanders, which fell well within the poll's margin of error.

The black voting bloc is a demographic that Biden has been able to point to as a strength during the Democratic nomination process.

Aggregated data from 2019 versions of the NBC News/WSJ poll show that Biden's lead among Black voters was as much as 30 percentage points at times last year.

Among black voters surveyed, just 14 percent said they approve of President Trump Donald John TrumpChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' Lawmakers paint different pictures of Trump's 'opportunity zone' program We must not turn our heads from the effects of traumatic brain injuries MORE's job in office and the numbers show they would overwhelmingly choose any Democrat over the president in November.

Biden has struggled in the first two 2020 votes, finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Sanders, meanwhile, has surged, virtually tying with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE in Iowa and winning New Hampshire.

With only 139 respondents, the margin of error — plus-minus 8.31 percentage points — was high for this poll. NBC News admits that because of this, "it is difficult to differentiate the true levels of support for each of the candidates."