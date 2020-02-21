Sanders on Bloomberg debate performance: Likely Trump would 'chew him up and spit him out'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE (I-Vt.) in an interview slammed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE for his performance in this week's Democratic primary debate performance, saying he thinks that President Trump Donald John TrumpChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' Lawmakers paint different pictures of Trump's 'opportunity zone' program We must not turn our heads from the effects of traumatic brain injuries MORE would "chew him up.”

“I think it’s quite likely that Trump [would] chew him up and spit him out,” Sanders told CNN's Anderson Cooper in a pre-recorded "60 Minutes" interview that's set to air on Sunday.

Wednesday night's primary debate in Las Vegas was Bloomberg's debut on the debate stage, but was the ninth primary debate overall this election cycle.

Bloomberg, a billionaire, faced fierce attacks from his fellow candidates all night on Wednesday.

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (D-Mass.) said at the beginning of the debate, drawing a comparison between Bloomberg and Trump. "Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) added later: "I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer than Donald Trump in the White House."

Bloomberg entered the primary race late and isn't on the ballot in the first four voting states, including Saturday's caucuses in Nevada. He has spent hundreds of millions of his own dollars in advertising efforts that have helped him surge in national polls. He is targeting Super Tuesday states.