Bloomberg to troll Trump with billboards during Phoenix and Las Vegas visits: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign is unveiling a series of attack-based billboards targeting President Trump in Phoenix and Las Vegas ahead of Trump campaign stops on Friday.

The billboards, which will be placed at high visibility locations near a Trump hotel property on the Vegas Strip and potential presidential motorcade routes, say various things from "Donald Trump cheats at golf," and "Donald Trump eats burnt steak," CBS News reports.

Others will say "Donald Trump lost the popular vote" and "Donald Trump went broke running a casino."

The two billionaires have been feuding for a while, with Trump dubbing Bloomberg "Mini Mike." The president used this tongue-in-cheek nickname for the former New York Mayor in a tweet following Bloomberg's rough Democratic primary debate debut in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted.

"He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!" he added.

"Worst debate performance in history!" he added in a subsequent tweet.

Bloomberg struggled to find his footing in the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, taking considerable fire from his fellow Democratic contenders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wasted no time going after Bloomberg after the debate began.

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk," Warren said, comparing Bloomberg to the president. "Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Bloomberg has surged recently in the polls as his spends hundreds of millions of his own funds in an adverstising strategy targeting Super Tuesday states.

According to ad tracking service Kantar/CMAG, Bloomberg's campaign has spent over $415 million on TV, radio and digital advertising since it launched in November.