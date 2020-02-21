Warren secured $3 million line of credit in January

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (D-Mass.) secured a $3 million line of credit in January ahead of the first Democratic presidential nominating processes but only accessed $400,000 of it, according to Federal Election Committee filings.

The filings showed that Warren raked in $10.4 million during the first month of the year but wrapped up January with $2.3 million cash on hand.

She raised an additional $17 million in the month of February.

"The Warren Campaign took out a $3 million line of credit in January and tapped $400,000 of it in case it was necessary for cash flow purposes around the Iowa caucuses, but it ultimately wasn’t necessary," Warren campaign spokesman Chris Hayden said in a statement to The Hill. "Our January end of month grassroots fundraising push was very successful and February has been even stronger for us, shattering our monthly record already with more than $17 million raised in the first 20 days of the month."

Warren struggled in the first two nominating contests, coming in third place in Iowa and fourth place in her neighboring state of New Hampshire.

However, her campaign appears to have received a boost in momentum after a widely acclaimed debate performance in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Warren's campaign said on Thursday that she raised $5 million since the forum.

The senator received rounds of applause for her strikes against former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the debate.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,'” Warren said at one point during the debate. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

—Updated at 11:51 a.m.