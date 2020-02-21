Nevada Democrats notify 1,000 early caucusgoers of voided ballots: report

The Nevada Democratic Party is notifying about 1,000 early-voters that their ballots have been voided for errors, the Nevada Independent reported Thursday.

The number of voided ballots account for 2.8 percent of 36,000 ballots cast in three of the first four days of early voting. Election officials said they are counting another 39,000 ballots, which could result in more unusable ballots.

An election official told the Independent that most of the errors were from people who failed to sign their ballots. Affected voters are being notified by text message and will have the opportunity to participate in-person at Saturday's caucuses, according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to the state's Democratic Party for comment.

The report came has added to anxiety about whether the caucuses will run smoothly after the debacle with the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, which resulted in a recanvass called by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The hiccups in counting Iowa's votes were due mainly to human error and malfunctions in an app the state Democratic Party commissioned to help facilitate counting. Nevada will not be using the app and will instead use a Google custom calculator to tally results.

“I have a lot of confidence in Nevada, a really, really strong party,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Wednesday on CNN. “We have gone to school on the lessons of Iowa. We’re as low-tech as humanly possible while still preserving efficiency.”