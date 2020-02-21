New poll finds Sanders and Warren are neck-and-neck in Massachusetts

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE (I-Vt.) are locked in a close race in Warren's home state of Massachusetts, a recent University of Massachusetts Lowell poll shows.

Of likely Democratic primary voters, 21 percent said they would support Sanders, while 20 percent chose Warren.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE follows Warren in third place (15 percent), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Sanders nabs endorsement from Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Poll: Sanders holds 7-point lead in crucial California primary MORE in fourth (14 percent), former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE in fifth (12 percent) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (D-Minn.) (9 percent) holding the sixth place spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, 39 percent of surveyed likely voters said that they could still change their mind about who they vote for.

Massachusetts is one of the 14 states that will hold its primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Sanders has found success in the first two nominating contests, virtually tying for first in the Iowa caucuses with Buttigieg and then winning New Hampshire outright. He's also the favorite to win in Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

Warren finished third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire, but received a fundraising boost Wednesday as a result of her strong primary debate performance in Las Vegas.

The poll was conducted Feb.12-19, and surveyed 450 likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts with a margin of error of plus-minus 6.1 percentage points.