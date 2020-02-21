Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters'

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign called out Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign after its Knoxville, Tenn., office was vandalized, saying the incident was reminiscent of language used by Sanders and his supporters.
"This latest incident at our Knoxville campaign office is exactly what we've been warning about. We don't know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters," Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.
“They are not part of our movement,” he concluded.
"I don't think it's especially the case, by the way," Sanders responded.
"That's just not true," Buttigieg hit back.