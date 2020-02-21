Former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled a series of anti-Trump billboards in Phoenix and Las Vegas ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpComey responds to Trump with Mariah Carey gif: 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Congress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama New York man accused of making death threats against Schumer, Schiff MORE campaign stops on Friday.

The digital billboards say phrases like "Donald Trump cheats at golf" and "Donald Trump’s wall fell over.”

Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him! pic.twitter.com/a8juK5ATIM — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

New Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings uploaded last month show Bloomberg contributed a total of $464 million to his own campaign, more than double the amount raised by Trump or any other presidential candidate. According to ad tracking service Kantar/CMAG, Bloomberg's campaign has spent more than $415 million since joining the race late in November.

Bloomberg recently surged in polls since spending hundreds of millions of his own money in an advertising strategy targeting Super Tuesday states.

Bloomberg is taking a unique campaign approach in putting resources into ads against the president while the primary election is reaching its peak. The two New York City billionaires show particular resentment for each other, with Trump dubbing Bloomberg "mini Mike” during tweet storms.

The ad push also comes days after a lackluster debate performance in which each of Bloomberg's Democratic opponents piled on him, criticizing his record. Perhaps the most stinging attack came from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Bloomberg unveils billboards to troll Trump ahead of campaign stops John Legend joining Warren in South Carolina next week: report MORE (D-Mass.) during the first moments of the debate.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,'” Warren said in her opening remarks. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”