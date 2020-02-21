US officials told Sanders that Russia is trying to help his 2020 campaign: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Prominent Texas Latina endorses Warren Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters' MORE (I-Vt.) was briefed by U.S. intelligence officials this week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 elections to help his presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The report was published the day after The New York Times reported that House lawmakers were told by U.S. officials last week that Russia was also attempting to interfere in the 2020 elections to help the campaign of President Trump Donald John TrumpComey responds to Trump with Mariah Carey gif: 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Congress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama New York man accused of making death threats against Schumer, Schiff MORE.

Sanders described Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinCongress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama Trump's nomination of an unqualified DNI undermines bipartisan intelligence reform Candidates need to articulate Russia policies now MORE as a “thug” in a statement on Friday in response to the report, emphasizing that he stands “firmly against” Russian interference efforts.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia," Sanders said. "Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election."

“I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders added. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

Sanders noted his concerns around Russian disinformation efforts during the Democratic debate earlier this week.

“All of us remember 2016, and what we remember is efforts by Russians and others to try to interfere in our election and divide us up,” Sanders said during the debate. “I’m not saying that’s happening, but it would not shock me.”

According to U.S. intelligence agencies, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the report compiled by former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE, Russian agents successfully launched a sweeping interference campaign in the lead-up to the 2016 elections designed to favor the campaign of now President Trump.

These interference efforts included disinformation campaigns across social media platforms and targeting state election systems, with Russian agents successfully hacking into the voter registration database in Illinois and systems in two Florida counties. There is no evidence that any votes were changed.

Sanders addressed the previous Russian election interference in his statement on Friday, saying that “in 2016, Russia used internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020.”

Sanders also described his campaign as the “strongest” in terms of having the chance to beat Trump in the election, pointing to “grassroots” funding efforts.

Russian election interference efforts have been in the spotlight this week after reports on Thursday revealed that former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Joseph MaguireStorm clouds loom as Trump loyalist Grenell becomes acting intelligence chief Congress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama Trump says he is considering four candidates for intelligence chief MORE stepped down from his position due to Trump’s displeasure that Intelligence officials briefed the House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2020 elections.

According to The New York Times, Trump was particularly displeased with committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCongress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama New York man accused of making death threats against Schumer, Schiff The Hill's Morning Report — Sanders, Dems zero in on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Calif.), one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings in Ukraine, being present during the briefing and worried that Democrats would use the information about Russian interference against him.

Trump on Friday pushed back against these reports, tweeting that they were part of a “misinformation campaign” against him.

Both the House and Senate are due to receive briefings on election security efforts ahead of 2020 on March 10. A Senate aide told The Hill that the Senate briefing was planned prior to the reports of Russian interference.

The new revelations about interference come after FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month that foreign influence efforts by Russia “never stopped” after the 2016 elections.

Wray signed on to an op-ed earlier this week asking that the Americans be vigilant of election interference efforts.

In the op-ed, Wray — along side Maguire, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfTrump dismisses reports of Russian meddling, labels them Democratic 'misinformation campaign' Hillicon Valley: Barr threatens tech's prized legal shield | House panel seeks information from Amazon's Ring | Trump DOJ backs Oracle in Supreme Court fight against Google | TikTok unveils new safety controls Federal officials pen op-ed urging public to be vigilant of election interference efforts MORE, Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrComey responds to Trump with Mariah Carey gif: 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Attorney General Barr is in a mess — and has no one to blame but himself Maxine Waters: Gang members have 'more integrity' than 'street player' Trump MORE, and several other top officials — asserted that “we have yet to identify any activity designed to prevent voting or change votes.”

Updated Feb. 21 at 5:00 p.m.