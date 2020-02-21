Steyer campaign reaches tentative union deal with staffers

Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dem anxiety grows ahead of Super Tuesday Five takeaways from new fundraising reports for 2020 Democrats Buttigieg and Biden haven't invested in any ads in the crucial Super Tuesday states: WSJ analysis MORE’s presidential campaign announced Friday it has reached a tentative union deal with its staffers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2325, just a day before Nevada holds its caucuses.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with IBEW Local 2325 that will benefit our staff. Tom’s strongest and most steadfast partner has always been organized labor,” Heather Hargreaves, Steyer’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

“Tom knows that unionization is a living, breathing example of democracy at work, and a critical counterweight to the corporate power that has become entrenched in government at all levels," she continued. "He will continue to fight for union workers as president, including by protecting their right to keep their hard-won benefits such as health care plans.”

The Steyer campaign first recognized the local IBEW chapter as the exclusive bargaining representative for its campaign staff earlier this month.

Democratic presidential candidates have put a premium on gaining support from labor groups as the party works to win back working-class voters who traditionally vote for Democrats but flipped to President Trump Donald John TrumpComey responds to Trump with Mariah Carey gif: 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Congress to get election security briefing next month amid Intel drama New York man accused of making death threats against Schumer, Schiff MORE in 2016.

Unions are expected to play an important role in the nomination race including in states like Nevada, where candidates have actively courted the labor vote.

Staff at several other presidential campaigns, including those of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Bloomberg unveils billboards to troll Trump ahead of campaign stops John Legend joining Warren in South Carolina next week: report MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Prominent Texas Latina endorses Warren Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters' MORE (I-Vt.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters' Buttigieg to join striking South Carolina McDonald's workers next week MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters' Democratic strategist says Biden 'has to' get second place in Nevada MORE, have all unionized.

Steyer has worked to cast himself as an ally of unions, saying in his economic plan that he would “support their right to organize for worker protections.”