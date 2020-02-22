Warren says she raised $14 million in 10 days

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada Bloomberg to do interview with Al Sharpton MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign says it raised more than $14 million in the 10 days before the Nevada caucuses Saturday.

The campaign said the haul more than doubled its initial goal of $7 million in the days leading into the Silver State’s nominating contest, where polls had shown Warren consistently trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE.

Warren saw her numbers slip after her third- and fourth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, but she enjoyed a fundraising surge after a strong debate performance in Las Vegas this week in which she went on the offensive against her rivals, chiefly billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE.

The Massachusetts lawmaker raised eyebrows after she launched particularly piercing broadsides against the former New York City mayor over his past rhetoric about women and the stop-and-frisk policing policy he oversaw.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against — a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said in her opening remarks. “Democrats will not win if we have a nominee with a history ... of harassing women and supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk. ... Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

The 10-day fundraising uptick is a much-needed boost for Warren, who finished January with just $2.3 million in cash on hand, the lowest of any of the top seven 2020 Democrats.