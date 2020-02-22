Trump campaign: 'No denying' socialism dominated Nevada with Sanders win

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE's reelection campaign commented on progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE's (I-Vt.) victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, calling the win a domination by "big government socialism."

“Media reports of unstaffed caucus sites in Nevada just prove that the national Democrat Party is in chaos and incompetent," Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said in a statement, appearing to refer to a few logistical stumbles at the beginning of the caucuses.

"There is no denying that Big Government Socialism dominated again as Bernie Sanders remained the leader of the leftist pack. We are another day closer to Election Day and another day closer to re-electing President Trump," he continued.

Sanders cemented his status as the front-runner in the race on Saturday after he was projected to win the third nominating contest by Saturday evening Eastern time.

Early returns showed the progressive senator dominating among young people and Latinos in Nevada and winning several downtown Las Vegas caucus sites, which tend to be dominated by the labor union rank and file.

Sanders's front-runner status has alarmed centrist and establishment Democrats who warn he will not be able to defeat Trump in a head-to-head match-up and could have a negative impact on down-ballot Democrats facing uphill reelection battles.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada MORE and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg both released memos this week projecting that Sanders will likely have a delegate lead coming out of Super Tuesday if the dynamics of the race do not change.