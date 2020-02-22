Sanders takes aim at Trump after Nevada caucus victory

Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.) took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE and his administration after winning the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, giving the public a preview of what could be a contentious general election.

“We are going to win here in Texas, we are going to win across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all the time, they are sick and tired of a corrupt administration, they are sick and tired of a president who undermines American democracy," Sanders told supporters at a packed rally in San Antonio.

“Trump and his friends think they are going to win this election by dividing people up," the progressive senator continued. "We are going to win because we’re doing the exact opposite."

Sanders pledged that he would reverse a number of Trump's policies on immigration and pass immigration reform with a path toward citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Democrats, who have recently had their eye on flipping Texas from red to blue, have worked to make inroads with the state's large and growing Latino population.

The comments came as Sanders cemented his status as the Democratic race's front-runner after he won the Nevada caucuses.

Early returns showed the progressive senator dominating among young people and Latinos in the state.

"In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is not only going to win Nevada, but it's going to sweep this country," Sanders said.

Trump's reelection campaign hit Sanders as he won Nevada on Saturday, taking aim at what they said were his "socialist" policies.

"There is no denying that Big Government Socialism dominated again as Bernie Sanders remained the leader of the leftist pack. We are another day closer to Election Day and another day closer to re-electing President Trump," Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.