De Blasio to Buttigieg: 'Try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the newest surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, panned Pete Buttigieg after his defeat in the Nevada caucuses.

The New York mayor spoke out just as Buttigieg sounded the alarm in a post-caucus speech in the Silver State about Sanders's momentum following his strong showings in the first three nominating contests.

“And hey @PeteButtigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked. You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven’t. Dude, show some humility,” de Blasio tweeted of the former South Bend, Ind., mayor.

The tweet came after Sanders handily won Nevada’s caucuses, largely as a result of strong support from young and Hispanic voters. Buttigieg, meanwhile has clocked in at fourth place with just over 4 percent of precincts reporting.

The former mayor, who has cast himself as a centrist who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE in November, hammered Sanders in a speech in Las Vegas after voting was over.

Buttigieg repeated a talking point he has used against the Vermont lawmaker in the past, saying that he believes Sanders does not appeal to a broad swath of Americans. He underscored that he believed that Sanders would not be able to defeat Trump come November.

“I believe the best way to defeat Trump and deliver for the American people is to broaden and galvanize the majority that supports us on critical issues,” Buttigieg said. “Sen. Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans.”

“I believe that we can bring an end to corporate recklessness and bring balance to our economy by empowering workers, raising wages, and insisting that those who gain the most must contribute the most,” he continued. “Sen. Sanders sees capitalism as the root of all evil. He’d go beyond reform and reorder the economy in ways most Democrats — let alone most Americans — don’t support.”

With his strong victory in Nevada, Sanders is anticipated to leapfrog Buttigieg in the delegate count, the margin of which had been narrow heading into the Silver State’s contest.

While Buttigieg posted strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, he appears to face an uphill climb moving ahead to more diverse nominating states where he has struggled to gain traction.