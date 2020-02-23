Clyburn says Democrats spent 'too much time on Bloomberg' in Nevada debate

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on Sunday that Democratic presidential candidates spent too much time attacking opponent Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE during the debate in Nevada last week.

"I think they spent too much time on Bloomberg. I think [there's] enough going on out there to leave it up to you guys to talk about his record," Clyburn told NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Debate focus on spectacle over substance doesn't help pick best candidate The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats duke it out during Nevada debate MORE on "Meet the Press."

Nearly all the candidates on stage targeted Bloomberg during Wednesday's debate. The candidates attacked the billionaire on his record and self-fundraising methods as the former New York City mayor made his debate debut.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada Bloomberg to do interview with Al Sharpton MORE (D-Mass.) most directly attacked Bloomberg, pressing him on his refusal to release women who used to work for his company from nondisclosure agreements.

"I thought that Elizabeth Warren did herself a lot of good," Clyburn said on Sunday. "She demonstrated to the viewing public that she has tenacity and she was not unwilling to engage. So she did herself a lot of good."

Clyburn also said he will not endorse a candidate until after Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina. He said the event will likely have an impact on how voters will go to the poll's in Saturday's primary.

Bloomberg on Friday said he would clear the way for three women who have accused him of sexist comments to be released from nondisclosure agreements.