Trump: Nevada a 'great win' for Sanders

on Sunday called the results of the Nevada caucuses a "great win" for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.).

Trump congratulated Sanders while speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to India.

"So I think it was a great win for Bernie Sanders. We'll see how it all turns out. They've got a lot of winning to do," Trump said. "I hope they treat him fairly."

The president also alleged Democrats are treating Sanders "very unfairly" because they do not want him representing the party in the 2020 race.

"He won he had a great victory yesterday, but you know what's happening you can see the handwriting on the wall," he said.

Sanders secured a win in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, receiving at least 10 delegates from the state. The state still needs to allocate 26 delegates to candidates.

The Vermont senator also won the New Hampshire primary and was the runner-up in Iowa, as the field's moderate candidates split votes.

Trump on Sunday also addressed reports of Russia already meddling in the 2020 election to promote Sanders, saying he had not been briefed on the matter.

"I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all ... I have not been briefed on that all," Trump told reporters.

He also accused House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPelosi blasts Trump's 'dangerous' pick for intelligence chief Sanders says he was briefed on Russian effort to help campaign Trump: Democrats 'trying to start a rumor' about 2020 Russian interference MORE (D-Calif.) of releasing information that Russia intended to support Sanders's presidential bid in an effort to sabotage his own campaign. The Washington Post first reported last week that Russia was looking to interfere to boost Sanders’s support.