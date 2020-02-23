Vandals strike Sanders office in Seattle

Vandals reportedly struck Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE’s presidential campaign headquarters in Seattle, throwing a rock through a window.

Sanders’s state field director, Shaun Scott, posted a video of the aftermath on Twitter, adding that no one was injured and campaign workers swept up pieces of glass and applied plywood.

“We take our cues from Bernie; our campaign is nothing if not resilient,” he tweeted.

Someone decided to put a rock through the window here at the Bernie Seattle headquarters tonight.



Everyone is okay and we’ll be here sweeping up the pieces and applying plywood.



We take our cues from Bernie; our campaign is nothing if not resilient. pic.twitter.com/gtGKJ7XKY6 — Shaun Scott (@eyesonthestorm) February 22, 2020

Police are investigating the Friday incident, a spokesperson told The Hill in a statement. Officials have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

“This is not going to be something that deters us, that makes us feel less bold and pushing for the changes that we need to see in our democracy,” Scott said, according to The Associated Press.

Sanders appeared in Tacoma, Wash. last week in front of thousands of people on his first trip to the state. Washington's primary will occur on March 10.

Sanders has started strong in the first three races of the primary, winning in New Hampshire and Nevada and coming in second in Iowa. He currently has 31 delegates, although 26 delegates still need to be allocated to candidates from Nevada’s primary on Saturday.