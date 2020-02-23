Sanders has wide leads in two of three battleground states: survey

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.) has wide leads over the Democratic presidential field in Michigan and Wisconsin, but is facing a tighter race in Pennsylvania, according to a poll released Sunday.

Sanders holds a 16-point lead over his closest competitors in Wisconsin, based on the University of Wisconsin-Madison survey.

Sanders has 30 percent support in the battleground state, pollsters found. The rest of the top-top Democratic candidates are lumped together within 1 percentage point of each other. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE and Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE both register 13 percent support in Wisconsin, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada Bloomberg to do interview with Al Sharpton MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada MORE trail closely behind with 12 percent support apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen, Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada MORE (D-Minn.) has 9 percent support in Wisconsin.

The poll also found Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren all beat President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE in general election match-ups in the battleground state. The poll did not include a Bloomberg contest against Trump.

Sanders, meanwhile, has a 9-point lead over his closest competitor in Michigan, at 25 percent support.

Biden is in second in Michigan, at 16 percent, trailed by Warren and Bloomberg at 13 percent each, based on the poll. Buttigieg is behind them at 11 percent, with Klobuchar trailing at 8 percent.

The five candidates also all beat Trump in match-ups in Michigan, based on the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pennsylvania, Sanders again leads the Democratic field, but by a narrower 5-point margin with 25 percent.

Biden is in second place in Pennsylvania at 20 percent, with Bloomberg close behind at 19 percent, based on the poll.

Buttigieg is in fourth at 12 percent, with Warren at 9 percent and Klobuchar at 5 percent.

Biden and Sanders each have a small lead over Trump in match-ups against the president in Pennsylvania, based on the poll. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Warren each tied Trump.

The survey polled 1,300 people in Michigan, 1,300 in Pennsylvania and 1,000 in Wisconsin. The margin of error for the full sample in each state ranges between 3 to 4 percentage points.