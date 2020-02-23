More than 6 in 10 expect Trump to be reelected: poll

More than six in 10 people say they expect President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE to be reelected, according to a poll released Sunday.

The CBS News-YouGov poll found 65 percent of voters say Trump will “definitely” or “probably” win the 2020 election, compared to 35 percent who say he will “definitely not” or “probably not” win.

More than nine in 10 Republicans are confident Trump will continue to be president, with more than a third of Democrats agreeing.

Although only 42 percent of Democratic voters in the poll have decided who they will vote for, six in 10 of all voters say their vote won’t be affected by who the Democratic nominee is or what Trump does in the next year.

The theoretical matchup races between Trump and the top six candidates are close, with no more than 3 percentage points between the Democratic candidate and the president.

But no Democratic candidate obtains more than about a quarter of voters who believe they will defeat Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.) gets the highest score at 27 percent, who think he will win against the president.

Among Democratic voters only, 49 percent say former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE could beat Trump, and 46 percent say Sanders could. Behind them, 36 percent of Democratic voters say Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Surging Sanders looks for decisive win in Nevada Bloomberg to do interview with Al Sharpton MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' At Democratic debate, missed opportunities on immigration MORE.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted between Feb. 20 to 22, with 10,000 registered voters, including 6,498 self-identified Democrats. The margin of error for the whole sample is 1.2 percentage points. Among Democratic primary voters, the margin of error is 1.7 percentage points.