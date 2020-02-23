Schiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.'

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPelosi blasts Trump's 'dangerous' pick for intelligence chief Sanders says he was briefed on Russian effort to help campaign Trump: Democrats 'trying to start a rumor' about 2020 Russian interference MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday denounced President Trump Donald John TrumpWhere do we go from here? Conservation can show the way Gov. Ron DeSantis more popular in Florida than Trump Sotomayor accuses Supreme Court of bias in favor of Trump administration MORE for spreading “false claims” about intelligence officials’ warnings that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help the president and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen Fox's Ingraham mocks DNC over Nevada voting malfunctions: 'Are we a Third World country?' MORE (I-Vt.).

Speaking with reporters outside the White House earlier that day, Trump brought up how he was never told about an intelligence briefing Sanders received about Moscow's efforts to assist his candidacy in the Democratic primary. Sanders acknowledged that he'd received a briefing just a day after The Washington Post and New York Times reported that intel officials told House lawmakers that Russia developed a preference for Trump in 2020.

"I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed that to me at all," Trump said, suggesting that "Schiff and his group leaked it to the papers. They ought to investigate Schiff for leaking that information.

Schiff, who became a top target of Trump's after taking a lead role in the House impeachment inquiry, shot back at the president just hours later, tweeting that his false claims "fool no one."

"You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020," Schiff said.

"Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it," he added, referencing Trump's decision to oust acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Joseph MaguireEx-CIA chief calls Trump intel shakeup a 'virtual decapitation' of the intelligence community Trump's new intel chief makes immediate changes, ousts top official Hillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter split on Bloomberg video | Sanders briefed on Russian efforts to help campaign | Barr to meet with Republicans ahead of surveillance fight MORE and replace him with Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany. Grenell is expected to fill the role on a temporary basis until a permanent one is appointed and confirmed.

Maguire was expected to be nominated to be the permanent intelligence chief, though Trump reportedly soured on him after a senior official briefed Congress about Russian election interference. He reportedly claimed that Maguire's staff had shown disloyalty by speaking to Congress about the issue.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump and harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRussian interference reports rock Capitol Hill Judge dismisses Nunes' lawsuit against Fusion GPS The Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Nevada MORE. Many top officials, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE and FBI Director Chris Wray, have indicated that Russia had continued its efforts to interfere in U.S. election in the ensuing years.

Trump, meanwhile, has dismissed the new reports as "misinformation" propped up by Democrats. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien echoed that sentiment on Sunday, saying on ABC that he's seen no intelligence that suggests Russia is looking to aid Trump.

Shelby Pierson, an aide to Maguire, offered the intelligence about Russia's preference for Trump during a briefing with the House Intelligence Committee. Sanders and the House Intelligence Committee were also reportedly briefed about Russia's efforts related to his campaign. There is no evidence to suggest that Schiff leaked information related to the information.

"Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election," Sanders said last Friday while addressing the issue.