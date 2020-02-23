Marianne Williamson endorses Sanders at Texas rally

Former 2020 candidate and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonDemocrats: The road to kumbaya The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass Iowa and New Hampshire haters should think twice MORE endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden MORE (I-Vt.) for the Democratic nomination on Sunday at his rally in Austin, Texas.

In a surprise appearance at the rally, Williamson told attendees that Sanders's strong performance a day earlier in the Nevada caucuses made it clear that the energy in the 2020 cycle was "unquestionably" with his campaign.

"What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie," Williamson said in a statement released through Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am honored to endorse him," she added.

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

Her endorsement comes a day after Sanders's dominating victory in the Nevada caucuses, winning more than 40 percent of the overall vote while his closest competitors failed to break 20 percent. The contest marks the third in a row in which Sanders has won the popular vote.

The Vermont senator has focused his efforts in recent days on Super Tuesday states and South Carolina, where former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden More than 6 in 10 expect Trump to be reelected: poll MORE (D) remains on top in some polling.

Williamson previously appeared at several Democratic debates during the 2020 cycle before dropping out in the days leading up to the Iowa caucuses.