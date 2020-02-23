Clyburn to endorse Biden ahead of S.C. primary: report

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnClyburn: Nevada will have 'somewhat of an impact' on South Carolina Sunday shows preview: 2020 candidates look to South Carolina Clyburn on Russian election meddling: 'There is something going wrong' MORE (D) will reportedly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden More than 6 in 10 expect Trump to be reelected: poll MORE for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday, days before the state's primary and a crucial test for the Biden campaign.

Politico reported the impending endorsement Sunday afternoon. Clyburn himself told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he would endorse later in the week, while not revealing his pick.

“I will endorse Wednesday morning,” Clyburn told NBC. “I’m going to tell everybody who I’m going to vote for. I’m just not going to do it today.”

The House majority whip and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Clyburn carries significant weight in the South Carolina primary. The state is seen as a major test for Democratic candidates as they seek the support of African American voters.

Biden faces a crucial moment in the state after disappointing finishes in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden MORE (I-Vt.) by more than 20 points. He suffered defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire as well, where the former vice president trailed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden 9-year-old asks Buttigieg how to be strong and tell people he is gay too MORE (D).

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday evening from The Hill.