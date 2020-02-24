Sanders: 'Unfair to simply say everything is bad' in Cuba under Castro

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden MORE (I-Vt.), the leading Democratic presidential candidate, said in an new interview that it’s “unfair” to classify everything as being “bad” in Cuba under the authoritarian rule of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

“We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired late Sunday.

“You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ySqvQKoiBU pic.twitter.com/lTwuXWp9sA — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 24, 2020

His remarks came in response to a question about comments he made in the 1980s explaining that the Cuban people did not rise up because of education and health care.

Host Anderson Cooper followed up by noting that a lot of dissidents were imprisoned in Cuba.

“That's right. And we condemn that,” Sanders responded. “Unlike Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden More than 6 in 10 expect Trump to be reelected: poll MORE, let's be clear, you want to-- I do not think that Kim Jong-un Kim Jong UnSanders says he would 'absolutely' be willing to use military force if elected president We should listen to John Bolton Donald Trump: Unrepentant, on the attack and still playing the victim MORE is a good friend. I don't trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump's Intel moves spark Democratic fury Trump accuses Schiff of leaking information that Russia was helping Sanders Sanders is a risk, not a winner MORE, not a great friend of mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders's comments on Castro drew bipartisan pushback Sunday night after the interview aired.

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala Donna Edna ShalalaOvernight Health Care: Americans with coronavirus reportedly flown home over CDC advice | Dem fight over 'Medicare for All' heats up at debate | House to vote next week on flavored vaping ban House votes next week on flavored e-cigarettes ban Overnight Health Care: House panel advances legislation on surprise medical bills | Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Trump abortion coverage rule | CDC identifies 13th US patient with coronavirus MORE (D) said she hopes in the future Sanders will speak to some of her constituents before he “decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro.”

I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

Rep. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioDemocrats: It's Trump's world, and we're just living in it Cheese, wine importers reeling from Trump trade fight Peace Corps' sudden decision to leave China stirs blowback MORE (R-Fla.) also said Sanders is “wrong” about why people didn’t overthrow Castro.

“It’s not because ‘he educated their kids, gave them health care’ it‘s because his opponents were jailed, murdered or exiled,” he tweeted.

Likely Dem nominee praised the supposed “achievements” Castro regime



And he’s wrong about why people didn’t overthrow Castro. It’s not because “he educated their kids,gave them health care” it‘s because his opponents were jailed,murdered or exiled https://t.co/6i41w7zcDe — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

And Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinTrump allies blast Romney over impeachment vote: 'A sore loser' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Democrats seek to preempt Trump message on health care | E-cigarette executives set for grilling | Dems urge emergency funding for coronavirus Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads MORE (R-N.Y.) attacked Sanders over his “Democratic Socialist” title after the interview aired.

“This isn’t Cuba, Venezuela or the USSR. 2020 may be the year Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists take over the Democratic Party, but it better not be the year they take over the United States of America,” Zeldin tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t Cuba, Venezuela or the USSR. 2020 may be the year Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists take over the Democratic Party, but it better not be the year they take over the United States of America. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 24, 2020

Sanders is leading the Democratic presidential primary field, after winning in New Hampshire and Nevada.