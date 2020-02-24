Warren Buffett says he would back Bloomberg but jokes 'another billionaire supporting him' doesn't look good

Warren Buffett, one of the richest men in the world, on Monday said he "would certainly vote for" former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for president, but joked that "another billionaire supporting" the Democratic hopeful might not be helpful.

"I don't think another billionaire supporting him would be the best thing to announce," he added, laughing. Bloomberg is also in the top 10 richest men in the world.

In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Buffett said "no" when he was asked if he would be interested in buying Bloomberg's company if Bloomberg becomes president.

Bloomberg has pledged to sell Bloomberg LP if he wins.

"There will be no confusion about any of his financial holdings, blurring the line between public service and personal profiteering," Bloomberg's adviser Timothy O'Brien told CNN last week.

"There'd be somebody who'd pay more," Warren told CNBC of the potential of purchasing Bloomberg's company.

Buffett, who chairs Berkshire Hathaway, maintained that he is "going to wait and see who gets the nomination," but said he would "certainly" support Bloomberg over current Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden MORE (I-Vt.) "if given the choice."

"I don't think I want to get into handicapping the race, but I would say this in terms of Sanders: I actually agree with him in terms of certain things he would like to accomplish," he said, saying the capitalist system "we ought to do better by the people who get left behind by our capitalist system" but "I don't think we should kill the capitol system in the process."

He said he is "a Democrat but not a card-carrying Democrat" because he's voted for and contributed to some Republican candidates.