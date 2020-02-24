Tim Scott: Sanders would be toughest challenger for Trump

Republican Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottHouse to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime GOP senators offering bill to cement business provision in Trump tax law Sunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary MORE (S.C.) said Monday that, of the Democrats running in the presidential primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden MORE (I-Vt.) would pose the toughest challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again.' Poll: Sanders leads 2020 Democratic field with 28 percent, followed by Warren and Biden More than 6 in 10 expect Trump to be reelected: poll MORE.

Asked if he thinks Sanders is the biggest threat to Trump right now, Scott told CBS’s Gayle King Gayle KingGinsburg, accepting lifetime achievement award, urges working fathers to take an active role in kids' lives Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg apology, says it was never her intention to add to pain over Bryant's death Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King in Kobe Bryant flap: I was 'disrespectful' and 'overreacted' MORE, “I do think so.”

“I would say that the biggest threat to President Trump is President Trump,” Scott added on “This Morning.”

“If he's on his game, as he was at the State of the Union, I don't think there's a candidate in the country that can beat him,” Scott said of Trump. “If there is a second choice other than himself, it would be Bernie Sanders.”

Scott said Sanders brings “that outsider game in a similar fashion” to what Trump did in 2016, adding that “Republican wisdom said there’s no way in the world out of the 17 candidates, Donald Trump will be the president.”

“The tea leaves suggest that the Democrat Party is looking for every way to stop Bernie Sanders from winning even if he has the plurality; which I think would cause an implosion on the foundation of the Democrat Party,” Scott said.

The vast majority of Democratic officials when asked have said that they will support whoever the nominee is, although some moderates, such as South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamTrailing Democrats tout strength with black voters ahead of South Carolina Clyburn rejects claim that South Carolina voters won't support Sanders' democratic socialism M ad buy praises swing-district Democrats' environmental work MORE (D), have been reluctant to say they would support Sanders if he wins the nomination.

Asked earlier this month if he would support Sanders if he wins the nomination, Cunningham, one of only two Democratic Congress members from the state, told The Post and Courier that “Bernie Sanders will not be the nominee.”

Scott also told CBS News he believes billionaire Mike Bloomberg would be the easiest candidate for Trump to defeat.

Scott’s prediction comes as Democratic voters in his state prepare to cast their ballots in the presidential primary on Saturday.

Sanders is leading the field after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada and a close second-place finish in Iowa. South Carolina is the first state in the primary with a significant portion of black voters.

The top candidates will face off in a debate Tuesday night in South Carolina ahead of the primary.

Scott said one of Sanders’s opponents has to take him on “head-to-head” in the debate in order for the primary to change.

“You saw Bernie Sanders almost unscathed during the [Nevada] debate. That's perhaps the most dangerous combination you could see on the debate stage. Someone being targeted but the front-runner being left alone,” Scott said, referencing candidates' attacks on Bloomberg. “If things are gonna change for this nation, from a Democrat perspective, someone's gotta take Bernie Sanders on head-to-head tomorrow night. The thriller in South Carolina.”