Senate Majority PAC launches first statewide TV ad for Democrat running against Ernst

Senate Majority PAC launched its first state-wide TV and digital ad for a Democrat looking to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOvernight Health Care: Ernst endorses bipartisan bill to lower drug prices | US partnering with drugmakers on coronavirus vaccine | UN chief says virus poses 'enormous' risks Ernst endorses bipartisan Grassley-Wyden bill to lower drug prices Progressive group backs Senate candidates in Georgia, Iowa MORE (R-Iowa) next year, the super PAC announced Monday.

The 30-second ad for Democrat Theresa Greenfield is backed by a seven-figure ad buy and will run statewide on TV and digital platforms starting Tuesday, the PAC said.

“Tough times don't last, but tough people do,” the narrator of the ad says, going on to describe Greenfield’s life working on a farm, putting herself through college and raising two sons as a single mom after her husband died in a workplace accident.

“All of it makes Theresa tough enough to take Washington corruption and Deliver for Iowa,” the ad continues.

Greenfield, a Des Moines-area businesswoman, poses a formidable challenge to Ernst. The Democratic challenger pulled in $1.6 million and held $2.1 million in reserve at the end of 2019. Ernst reported $4.8 million in the bank at the end of the year.

The Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican.”

Greenfield is one of several Democrats running to challenge Ernst next year. The Democratic primary will be held on June 2 to nominate a candidate to face Ernst in 2021.