A plurality of Democrats believe that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) has the best shot at defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE in November, according to a new national poll.

The latest Morning Consult survey, which was conducted after Sanders’s dominant victory in the Nevada caucuses, found 33 percent of Democrats view Sanders as the best candidate they could put up in a head-to-head match-up against Trump.

Twenty-three percent of polled Democrats said former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would do best against Trump, and 18 percent said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new poll comes amid warnings from some establishment Democrats that Sanders will lead the party to a historic defeat if he is the nominee.

However, most national polls find Sanders leading Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up.

The Morning Consult poll also found Sanders overtaking Biden among black voters nationally for the first time. One-third of black Democratic voters said they support Sanders, compared with 29 percent for Biden.

That’s within the poll’s margin of error, but is a major development ahead of the South Carolina primary, where more than half of the electorate is black.

Biden has enjoyed strong support from African Americans and has long viewed South Carolina as his firewall.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Sanders is increasingly attracting a diverse base of support, led by Latino voters, and it appears now that black voters are giving him a fresh look as he builds momentum in the early-voting states.

Sanders leads the Democratic field nationally among all polled voters with 32 percent support, up 4 points from last week, followed by Bloomberg at 19 percent, Biden at 18 percent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegLiberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' Biden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll MORE at 11 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE (D-Mass.) at 11 percent.

The Morning Consult poll of 2,632 Democratic primary voters was conducted on Feb. 23 and has a 4 point margin of error.