Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg ripped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over his comments on the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Bloomberg posted a clip of his opponent’s Sunday “60 Minutes” interview, during which the Vermont progressive praised the communist leader’s literacy program.

“Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people,” the former New York City mayor tweeted.

“But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program,” he added.

But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program. pic.twitter.com/3Xqu435uoA — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

On “60 Minutes,” Sanders commented on Castro’s leadership, saying, “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.”

The presidential candidate then mentioned Castro’s literacy program, adding, “Is that a bad thing even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Sanders said he condemns that Castro imprisoned those who spoke out against him.

"Unlike Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE, let’s be clear: I do not think that Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnSanders: 'Unfair to simply say everything is bad' in Cuba under Castro Sanders says he would 'absolutely' be willing to use military force if elected president We should listen to John Bolton MORE is a good friend," he said. "I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Glenn Greenwald: Interference from the national intelligence community is more dangerous than whatever Putin may be trying online Sanders: 'Unfair to simply say everything is bad' in Cuba under Castro MORE, not a great friend of mine."

Sanders had previously spoken positively about the Soviet Union and Castro decades ago.

Bloomberg is ramping up his attacks on the Vermont senator as Sanders continues his strong start in the Democratic primary. He leads the candidates in the delegate count.

Sanders has 35 delegates so far, but not all of the delegates have been distributed from Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. The former New York City mayor did not participate in the first three primaries and will not be on the ballot in South Carolina after focusing his resources on Super Tuesday states.