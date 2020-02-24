Klobuchar campaign to focus on smaller states

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren Poll: Klobuchar leads in Minnesota, followed by Sanders and Warren MORE’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign will work to stay viable in coming primaries with investments in smaller states, according to a memo detailing the strategy ahead of Super Tuesday.

"We will be making new investments on TV and digital in ​Colorado, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Utah," campaign manager Justin Buoen said in the memo. "We are also making another six-figure investment on South Carolina TV, as Amy continues to ramp up efforts in the Palmetto state."

After a surprise third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, the Klobuchar campaign will target states with more conservative, less diverse electorates, particularly those where the other candidates are spending less time.

Establishment Democrats have expressed increased worry that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) would win the party's nomination, especially with several centrist candidates, including Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegLiberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' Biden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll MORE, splitting up the anti-Sanders vote.

The field also includes billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerPoll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren Paul Krugman: 'Bloomberg is not evil, but he shouldn't be in this race' Sanders's victory in Nevada was big and broad MORE, who has been spending aggressively in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE (D-N.Y.), who had a strong performance in last week's debate, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Video surfaces of Bloomberg saying father and son who died of heroin overdoses were 'not a good family' MORE, who is set to formally begin competing for delegates on Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states will hold contests.

Democrats worried about Sanders have hoped that some of the other candidates might drop out of the race, but there has been little sign that the field will narrow before March 3.

Klobuchar's campaign said it is preparing an “aggressive schedule” in states such as Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia as well as “key congressional districts where we can acquire delegates, in places like California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah, Texas and Maine.”

“Amy currently has 7 delegates, which puts her just one delegate behind Elizabeth Warren. And in the coming weeks, we expect Amy to continue to significantly grow her delegate count,” Buoen added.

“We continue to see that an increase in turnout is at least partly attributable to the record number of Independents and disaffected Republicans who are deciding to vote in the Democratic primary. Amy continues to remain a top choice for persuading Republican and Independent voters we need in order to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE in the fall,” he wrote.

Though Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire, she fell behind Sanders, Biden, Buttigieg and Warren in Nevada and polls do not show her with high support in South Carolina.

A recent poll of her own state, which votes on Super Tuesday, shows her in the lead but with Sanders just 6 points behind.