Pro-Sanders group resurfaces footage of Bloomberg praising Harvey Weinstein

People for Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE, a grassroots group backing the Vermont senator’s presidential campaign, tweeted footage of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg praising disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday as news broke that Weinstein had been found guilty on two counts of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

“Here's @MikeBloomberg using the power of public office to honor Harvey Weinstein. Want to know how people will be President? Look at how they've used their power in the past,” the group tweeted.

“It’s a pleasure to give these ‘Made in New York’ awards to the prides of Flushing, in alphabetical order, Bob and Harvey Weinstein,” Bloomberg says in the clip, also introducing Weinstein’s brother and producing partner, who has denied knowing about the allegations against his brother before they broke in 2017.

The war of words between Sanders and Bloomberg has escalated significantly in recent days as the billionaire and the democratic socialist try to make the case that they are best positioned to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE in November.

The tweet comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE (D-Mass.) took aim at Bloomberg last week in the first Democratic debate for which he qualified, taking him to task for allegations of sexist remarks and sexual harassment against the businessman and former mayor.

Weinstein was found guilty on two of five felony counts in New York on Monday, and prosecutors in Los Angeles have announced they will move forward with a separate case against him.