New Biden South Carolina ad accuses Sanders of not supporting Obama

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE’s new South Carolina ad accuses Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) of not supporting President Obama in 2012.

The ad asserts that Sanders was “seriously thinking” about competing against Obama in a Democratic primary.

The ad quotes the Vermont senator telling the Thom Hartmann Radio Program in July of 2011, “I think it would be a good idea if President Obama faced some primary opposition.”

“Bernie Sanders was seriously thinking about challenging our first African American president in a primary,” the ad says.

“When it comes to building on President Obama’s legacy, Bernie Sanders just can’t be trusted,” the ad later says.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The tough ad comes as Biden and Sanders battle for support in South Carolina, where African American voters will be a huge constituency.

Biden increasingly appears to be facing a tight race in South Carolina, where for months he had a wide lead in polls.

Sanders has closed Biden's lead in some polls after his victories in the Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. Sanders has 45 delegates, while Biden has 15.

Biden has long touted his strength with black voters, and has underlined his work with President Obama as part of a bid to strengthen his case with African Americans.