Biden to Vanessa Bryant: 'I'm keeping you in my prayers today'

Former Vice President Joe Biden posted a message to Vanessa Bryant after she spoke Monday at her husband Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others last month.

Biden addressed his tweet to the widow, writing, “Vanessa, I’m keeping you in my prayers today.”

Vanessa, I'm keeping you in my prayers today. Grief is a heavy burden to bear — especially with the eyes of the world watching. But there will come a day, I promise you, when the memory of Kobe and Gianna will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. https://t.co/CktM3D0XSm — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 24, 2020

“God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa Bryant said in the clip retweeted by Biden.

Just a few weeks after Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972, his wife and 1-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident. His son Beau also died of a brain tumor while Biden was vice president. He has brought up his grief over those two events and how he's handled it throughout the 2020 campaign.