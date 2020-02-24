Biden to Vanessa Bryant: 'I'm keeping you in my prayers today'

By Justine Coleman - 02/24/20 06:09 PM EST
 
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE posted a message to Vanessa Bryant after she spoke Monday at her husband Kobe Bryant’s memorial in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others last month. 

Biden addressed his tweet to the widow, writing, “Vanessa, I’m keeping you in my prayers today.”

“God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa Bryant said in the clip retweeted by Biden.

Just a few weeks after Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972, his wife and 1-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident. His son Beau also died of a brain tumor while Biden was vice president. He has brought up his grief over those two events and how he's handled it throughout the 2020 campaign.

