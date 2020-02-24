Head of Nevada Democrats says it's time to consider scrapping caucuses

The head of Nevada's Democratic Party on Monday offered support for ending the caucus system and moving to a state primary, the latest sign that caucuses may have a limited future in the Democratic Party's nomination contests.

An emailed statement Monday from William McCurdy II called for a "serious conversation" about switching to a primary due to the "limitations" of the caucus process.

"Our state party team worked tirelessly and put in years of planning to prepare for this caucus, and we’re so grateful to the Nevadans who gave their time and energy to help us run our most transparent and accessible caucus ever. We accomplished so much together, and showcased to the nation what a diverse electorate actually looks like," said McCurdy.

"With all of that said, I believe we need to start having a serious conversation ahead of next cycle about the limitations of the caucus process and the rules around it. If our goal is to bring as many Nevada Democrats as possible into the fold to select our presidential nominee, it’s time for our State Party and elected leaders to look at shifting to a primary process moving forward," he added.

His remarks come weeks after the Iowa caucus process was riddled with errors thanks to an untested app used by the state party that failed in many precincts, resulting in two campaigns contesting the official results in the days that followed.

That chaos eventually led to the resignation of the state party's chairman, Troy Price, and calls from national and state Democrats to abandon the caucus system as well as Iowa's status as the first contest of the primary season.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) won Saturday's Nevada caucuses, capturing more than 40 percent of the vote, a more than 20-point margin over his closest opponent.