Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren Poll: Klobuchar leads in Minnesota, followed by Sanders and Warren MORE (D-Minn.) released a medical report Monday, as questions mount about other 2020 candidates’ age, health and ability to take on the presidency.

Klobuchar’s medical report, written by Jennifer McKeand of Women’s Health Consultants in Minneapolis, describes her in “very good health” based on a Jan. 6 physical and records from Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis and Washington.

“Senator Amy J. Klobuchar is in very good health,” McKeand wrote. “She does not have any health conditions that would impair her ability to perform the duties of the Presidency.”

McKeand wrote that the senator’s cardiac assessments showed a mild high concentration of lipids and a history of mitral valve prolapse. A cardiologist at Mayo Clinic said she should take an echocardiogram in three to five years.

But her risk for cardiac disease is 1 percent, so she does not require heart medication at this time.

She also went through hip replacement and revision for hip dysplasia in 2006.

Tests for diabetes, thyroid disease, anemia, and colon and cervical cancer found healthy results, and McKeand wrote Klobuchar's blood pressure was “excellent.” Her report includes two pages of information, including from a blood test, from the lab.

The Minnesota senator released the medical report as the public and some candidates have been pushing older candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) to publish their medical records.

Sanders, 78, has faced calls to release medical information since he experienced a heart attack in October. But the Vermont progressive has said he will not release any more medical records this race after three letters from his doctors declared him healthy were released in December.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Video surfaces of Bloomberg saying father and son who died of heroin overdoses were 'not a good family' MORE, 78, has published one page from his doctor designating him in “great physical shape.” Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE has released a three-page letter that says he is a “healthy, vigorous 77-year-old male.”