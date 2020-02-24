Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.) said Monday that the idea that he can’t work with Republicans is “total nonsense.”

Sanders spoke at a CNN town hall, where he referenced writing “one of the most sweeping veterans bills in history” with the last Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainOvernight Defense: GOP lawmaker takes unannounced trip to Syria | Taliban leader pens New York Times op-ed on peace talks | Cheney blasts paper for publishing op-ed GOP lawmaker makes unannounced trip to northeastern Syria Meghan McCain after Gaetz says Trump should pardon Roger Stone: 'Oh come on' MORE (R-Ariz.) and working with Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeCongress set for clash over surveillance reforms The Hill's Morning Report — AG Barr, GOP senators try to rein Trump in Overnight Defense: Senate votes to rein in Trump war powers on Iran | Pentagon shifting .8B to border wall | US, Taliban negotiate seven-day 'reduction in violence' MORE (R-Utah) to end the U.S. participation in the war in Yemen.

“The idea I can't work with people is one of those myths that keeps popping up as the election day comes closer,” Sanders said.

Sanders’s answer was sparked by Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoTrump takes shot at Cuomo's brother ahead of Oval Office meeting Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Media's selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle MORE asking him how he responds to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegLiberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' Biden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll MORE’s comments that he’s “polarizing” and “inflexible.”

An audience member also posed a question to him asking how he will “allay the fears of those who see your political ideology as too radical” to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE in the general election.

Sanders called it “absolutely imperative” to “defeat this extremely dangerous president” before citing polls which show him beating Trump.

“I know if you look at the media, they say Bernie’s ideas are radical, they are extreme, they are out of mainstream,” he added. “Let me just tell you, I don’t think that is true.”

The senator then asked the audience if raising the minimum wage to $15, offering free college for all or providing health care is “radical,” each to which the audience responded, “No!”

“I rest my case,” Sanders said.

Bernie Sanders says he doesn't think his ideas are radical. "Is guaranteeing health care to all people as a human right a radical idea? ... Is addressing the existential threat of climate change a radical idea?" #CNNTownhall https://t.co/zQOTaXIYEF pic.twitter.com/DauMMG8055 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2020

The presidential candidate addressed concerns about his ideology possibly being too liberal at the town hall as moderate Democrats are raising the alarm that Sanders would not be capable of defeating Trump.

Sanders leads the 2020 pack with 45 delegates from the first three primary races in the country.