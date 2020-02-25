Steyer calls for Senate term limits to pass gun control legislation

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race The South Carolina Democratic primary will be decided by black women Poll: Biden's lead narrows to 4 points over Sanders in South Carolina MORE is calling for Senate term limits to help pass gun control legislation.

“If we want real change, we need new and different people in charge. We need it,” Steyer said Monday during a CNN town hall late Monday.

“And, you know, look, the six-word argument for term limits: Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer on Trump intel shakeup: 'Disgrace,' 'closer to a banana republic' Bottom Line The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sanders's momentum puts Democrats on edge MORE, Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThis week: House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime Congress set for clash over surveillance reforms Five things to know about emerging US, Taliban peace deal MORE, Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz targets California governor over housing 'prescriptions' This week: House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime Democrats: It's Trump's world, and we're just living in it MORE,” he added, referring the to Republican Senate majority leader from Kentucky and Republican senators from South Carolina and Texas, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steyer is proposing a range of measures, including licensing gun owners, registering guns, banning the sale of assault weapons and passing so-called "red flag" laws.

“So in order for us to pass this legislation, we actually have to take back this government, because the Senate of the United States under Mitch McConnell won't consider any of those things, even though 90 percent of Americans want some of them,” Steyer said.

"The six-word argument for term limits: Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz."



Tom Steyer argues that term limits for lawmakers will help get gun legislation passed. "If we want real change, we need new and different people in charge." #CNNTownHall https://t.co/HM6NHQTJ6i pic.twitter.com/WE3pgjFGYV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Steyer called for 12-year term limits for senators and members of congress.

Two of Steyer’s opponents in the Democratic presidential primary race, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.), have been in the Senate longer than 12 years.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE, another Democratic White House hopeful, had served more than 30 years in the Senate before serving in the Obama administration.

Steyer has been trailing his top opponents in the first few voting states, but the billionaire philanthropist has focused much of his campaign’s organizing and efforts on South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.