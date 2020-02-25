Biden camp hits Sanders on 'incomplete list' of how to pay for proposals

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE’s presidential campaign on Tuesday slammed its top rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) over providing an “incomplete list” of how the progressive candidate plans to pay for his numerous policy proposals.

“Senator Sanders has put forward plans that would more than double the size of the federal government. The incomplete list of the payfors he’s put forward doesn’t even begin to fully cover the costs, and relies on fuzzy accounting for what it does cover,” Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

The Biden camp response comes the morning after Sanders released a list of how he plans to pay for his big ticket proposals, including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list goes through the Democratic frontrunner's proposals and shows how he plans to pay for each one of them, mostly through a tax on Wall Street and a proposed wealth tax.

But the Biden campaign said Sanders's “back-of-the-napkin math” does not account for the full cost of the candidate’s lofty proposals.

“It's time for Senator Sanders to be honest with the American people about what his agenda will mean for their family budgets for two key reasons,” Bedingfield said. “First, the American people should get to make a decision based on facts. Second, we’re not going to beat [President] Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on 'Trump related' cases Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE in November with political double talk that tries to hide the ball on lurking tax hikes on the middle class.”

Sanders’s release of his plan on how he’d pay for his proposals coincided with his announcement during a CNN town hall the same night that he wants to distinguish himself from Trump's rhetoric by detailing how he’d fund plans he’s proposing on the campaign trail.

A spokesperson for the Sanders campaign was not immediately available for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has repeatedly pressed Sanders on how he plans to fund his proposals, especially Sanders’s signature “Medicare For All” health care plan that the Biden campaign has claimed Sanders has only provided explanations for funding about half of.

The issue will likely come up again during Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina, the last one before voters head to the ballots in the state for Saturday’s primary.

Sanders is leading the field, after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada, but polling in South Carolina shows Biden with a lead.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls in the Palmetto State shows the former vice president with a 5-point lead over Sanders.