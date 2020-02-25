Bloomberg's girlfriend on past NDAs: 'It was 30 years ago, get over it'

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE’s girlfriend Diana Taylor dismissed concerns raised over Bloomberg’s initial refusal to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements.

Asked what her response is to people bothered by allegations against Bloomberg and his response to the secrecy agreements, Taylor told CBS News “It was 30 years ago, get over it.”

“In none of them was he accused of doing anything and saying something nasty to a woman, that is not who he is. Life has changed. I grew up in that world, it was a bro culture,” Taylor told CBS after a “Women for Mike” rally in Texas Monday.

“We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change.”

Bloomberg’s primary opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.) hammered Bloomberg over his refusal to release women from nondisclosure agreements during last week’s debate in Nevada.

She later drafted a document Bloomberg could sign to release the women from the agreements that she unveiled during a CNN town hall.

Days after being pressed by Warren and others, Bloomberg announced last week that he cleared the way for three women believed to have accused the former new York City mayor of sexist or misogynistic comments to be released from their nondisclosure agreements.

Bloomberg will appear in his second debate of the campaign on Tuesday in South Carolina. Last week, he was the target for nearly every candidate on stage as he made his debate debut.

Bloomberg is not competing in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, having skipped the first four voting contests to focus on Super Tuesday's contests on March 3, and primaries and caucuses in subsequent states.