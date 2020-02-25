Warren goes negative on Bloomberg in new ad

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday attacked fellow Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE in a new ad, slamming the billionaire over his previous Republican ties.

Warren took aim at Bloomberg's large number of television ads and targeted his record of endorsing and financing Republican candidates, including the GOP senator Warren unseated in 2012 in Massachusetts.

"You've probably seen more ads from Michael Bloomberg than the rest of us running for president together," Warren said in the 30-second ad. "Big money is powerful, but it doesn't always win. I know that first hand, when I ran against an incumbent Republican to take a U.S Senate seat away from Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer on Trump intel shakeup: 'Disgrace,' 'closer to a banana republic' Bottom Line The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sanders's momentum puts Democrats on edge MORE, Bloomberg endorsed the Republican and he raised big money for him. But I beat him anyways."

Warren ends the ad saying, “I believe our democracy should work for you, not the billionaires.”

A spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg endorsed then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) in 2012 during the high profile campaign between him and Warren.

Warren targeted Bloomberg during much of last week’s Democratic debate in Nevada.

The candidates will again appear on stage Tuesday night in South Carolina ahead of The Palmetto State’s primary this weekend.

Warren has yet to place in the top two in the first three voting states, but she saw an influx in donations after last week’s debate which could give her an edge heading into South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests next week.

The Hill has reached out to the Warren campaign for additional information on where the new ad is running.