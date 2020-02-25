Biden cinches support from third NC House Democrat

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE cinched support from North Carolina’s entire Democratic congressional delegation on Tuesday, with Rep. David Price David Eugene PriceHousing advocates decry Trump budget cuts A disaster for diplomacy and the Zionist dream The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders surge triggers Dem angst MORE (D-N.C.) announcing his endorsement for the former vice president.

"With so much at stake, we need an experienced leader to take the fight straight to Donald Trump, win back the White House, and be ready to go on day one. The best person for the job is Joe Biden," Price said in a statement.

His support for Biden comes just days ahead of South Carolina’s Saturday primary, and hours before Biden and his opponents take the debate stage in the Palmetto State.

Price said he will “gladly support whomever our party nominates,” but that Biden is the best candidate to unite the party and ensure Democrats win the White House, House and Senate in the fall.

North Carolina Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams, the only other two Democrats representing the state in the House, had previously endorsed Biden's campaign.

Biden has yet to win in any of the first three primary states, but he earned a second place spot behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in last week's Nevada caucuses and is polling ahead of the pack in South Carolina, the first southern state to hold a primary vote.