Upton cites Sanders' popularity in saying he will seek reelection

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) announced he will seek reelection Monday, saying Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) status as a frontrunner "probably" influenced his decision.

The Michigan Republican declared he would campaign in 2020 to keep his seat, citing “unfinished” business, like the opioid epidemic and immigration reform.

“I am raising my hand and committing to work with anyone of any party to deliver results, protect our communities and simply solve problems,” Upton said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Despite what you hear, there are good people in both parties doing good work. We just need more of them.”

But Upton added that Sanders’s rise to the front of the pack in the 2020 presidential race also impacted his decision to try to stay, he told The Associated Press. Republicans believe that if the self-described democratic socialist obtains the Democratic nomination, their party has a greater chance of winning back the House.

Upton told the news outlet that he predicts a Sanders nomination would harm down-ballot Democratic campaigns because the senator is “too much to chew on” for many Michigan voters.

Currently, Republicans are eyeing 18 additional seats in lower chamber to regain control.

The Michigan Republican was eyed as a possible retiree in the House after 27 Republicans have announced they will not run for reelection and four others have resigned and left the lower chamber. He has served since 1987.