Largest Democratic super PAC targets Trump in two new ads

The largest Democratic super PAC is targeting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on 'Trump related' cases Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE in two new ads released Tuesday.

Priorities USA Executive Director Patrick McHugh released the group’s first TV ads of 2020, scheduled to run in battleground states. The first ad seeks to show “the real negative impact that Trump’s policies, chaos, impulsiveness, and arrogance are having on people’s lives,” McHugh tweeted.

The ad begins and ends with the president’s quote “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” In between, there are scattered news reports about the January 2019 government shutdown and Trump’s policies on health care, North Korea and ISIS.

WATCH: @prioritiesUSA is launching its 1st TV ads of 2020 running in battleground states on the real negative impact that Trump’s policies, chaos, impulsiveness, and arrogance are having on people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/tjl10bZIYW — Patrick McHugh (@PatrickJMcHugh) February 25, 2020

The second ad focuses on a breast cancer survivor named Amy, who says the president is threatening her health care.

“Now Donald Trump wants to eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions like mine,” she says. “It would make it impossible for people like me to find affordable health care.”

“If Donald Trump had his way, I would no longer have health insurance coverage,” she added.

Trump's administration is backing a court challenge to overturn ObamaCare and eliminate its protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The ad ends with the text “Donald Trump isn’t working for us,” overlaid on the screen.

Our 2nd ad features Amy, who is a cancer survivor whose health insurance is being threatened by Trump who wants to take away coverage from ppl with pre-existing conditions. To win, we must focus on the real harm that Trump is having on people’s lives & health care is #1 issue pic.twitter.com/4xxkbFj3T7 — Patrick McHugh (@PatrickJMcHugh) February 25, 2020

The Democratic PAC is stepping up its campaign advertising as Democratic voters across the country have said their top priority is getting the president out of office.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) currently leads the pack of Democratic presidential candidates with 45 delegates, following his first-place finishes in Nevada and New Hampshire.