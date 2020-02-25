Loeffler releases new ad targeting Sanders's 'socialism'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats reckon with Sanders's rise House Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid Doug Collins not interested in national intelligence role despite Trump interest MORE (R-Ga.) is targeting Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) over his “socialism” in a new ad for her senate campaign.

The ad starts by illustrating the Georgia Republican as achieving the “American dream” by breaking glass ceilings to become “one of America’s leading businesswomen.”

Loeffler then directly swipes at Sanders, ending the ad saying that she approves this message because “I believe in America, that Bernie Sanders’s radical ideas are dangerous and that socialism risks everything that makes us great.”

The 30-second TV ad was first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Loeffler was appointed to the seat last year to fill the position vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonHouse Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid Progressive group backs Senate candidates in Georgia, Iowa Overnight Health Care: Trump budget calls for cutting Medicaid, ACA by T | Trump proposes removing FDA authority over tobacco | Lawmakers frustrated by lack of emergency funds for coronavirus MORE (R-Ga.).

She's facing a primary challenge from vocal President Trump defender Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). Several Democrats have also launched campaigns to fill the seat.

Loeffler is not the only Republican candidate looking to hit Sanders during the campaign; Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGOP casts Sanders as 2020 boogeyman Overnight Health Care: Officials confirm 34 total coronavirus cases in US | ObamaCare favorability hits highest level in poll | McSally unveils bill to lower drug prices amid tough campaign McSally unveils bill to lower drug prices amid tough campaign MORE (R-Ariz.) recently released an ad trying to tie her Democratic opponent Mark Kelly to the divisive presidential candidate.

Republicans have been quick to cast doubt on Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, as he surges in polls and leads the primary field after wins in Nevada and New Hampshire.

He faced an onslaught of criticism Monday, even from members of his own party, after comments he made about Fidel Castro’s Cuba during a “60 Minutes” interview. He said “it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad” under the late Cuban leader’s rule.

The Sanders campaign defended his comments, claiming he echoed remarks former President Obama has made.