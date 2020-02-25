Poll: Biden's lead over Sanders, Bloomberg in NC narrows

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE’s lead in North Carolina is narrowing as support rises for two of his Democratic presidential primary opponents, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

Biden is still leading the 2020 field in North Carolina at 23 percent, a 2-point drop since a poll released by the firm earlier this month.

Sanders closely trails Biden by 3 points in the new poll. The senator’s support increased 4 points to 20 percent.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, saw a 3-point uptick, and is in third place in the state with 17 percent support, based on the poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.) trailed in a more distant fourth place at 11 percent, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE behind her at 9 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.) registered at 4 percent support in the survey.

Public Policy Polling interviewed 852 likely Democratic primary voters in North Carolina on Feb. 23 and 24. The survey's margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.

North Carolina's primary is among the Super Tuesday contests on March 3.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, the candidates, minus Bloomberg, will appear on the South Carolina primary ballot. Bloomberg is skipping the first four states on the primary calendar.

South Carolina is the first state to cast ballots with a significant African American population, and results there could shake up the standing in the race.

Sanders is leading the Democratic field heading into the South Carolina primary after victories in Nevada and New Hampshire.