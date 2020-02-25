New Yorkers of color pen open letter urging Super Tuesday voters to 'stay away' from Bloomberg

A letter signed by New Yorkers of color is urging Super Tuesday voters to “stay away” from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D) when they cast their ballots on March 3.

The letter, made public on Tuesday, was signed by 90 people, including family members of victims of police shootings in New York, as well as advocacy group leaders and elected officials like state Sen. Julia Salazar (D).

“As more voters of color begin to have their say in the Democratic presidential primaries, we hope that you’ll heed our advice: stay away from Mike Bloomberg," the letter said. "After four years of Trump, the last thing our country needs is someone who will champion racist and discriminatory policies, exacerbate economic inequality, and undermine democracy with his wealth.”

Since Bloomberg entered the presidential race in late November, he has transferred more than $400 million of his own money into the campaign, most which has been spent on advertising. Unlike his Democratic rivals, the billionaire candidate has focused his resources on the 14 Super Tuesday states. He has not competed in the four early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

“We lived under a Bloomberg administration,” the letter said. “We urge you NOT to reward Bloomberg with your vote. His governing record in New York — a period that lasted 12 years, because he used his wealth and influence to change the law and give himself an additional term — was abysmal and destructive.”

On Super Tuesday, when over a third of the total delegates will be awarded, voters in the delegate-rich and substantially Latino states like Texas and California will cast ballots. A recent poll in North Carolina, another Super Tuesday state, showed Bloomberg in third place.

New York holds its primary on April 28.

Bloomberg has seen an increase in congressional endorsements, including members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Priscilla Gonzalez, a cosigner of Tuesday's letter and campaigns director for Mijente, a Latino advocacy group that endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) last week, told The Hill that Bloomberg's recent endorsements are "a page out of his playbook where he essentially buys support without actually engaging on the issues and being honest."

“He courted the idea of running for president for a long time and he’s made strategic donations to garner that support," Gonzalez added.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The letter lists the policies Bloomberg enacted as mayor that they said had a “devastating impact on our families and communities.”

Some of those issues were brought up during last week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, where nearly every candidate on stage piled on Bloomberg, pointing out troubling aspects of his record as mayor and as a businessman.