Pro-Warren, Klobuchar super PACs unleash ad campaigns in Super Tuesday states

Super PACs supporting the presidential campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.) are unleashing hefty advertising campaigns in Super Tuesday states to help bolster support for the two lawmakers ahead of March 3.

Persist PAC, the pro-Warren super PAC, announced Monday evening that it is spending over $3 million for an ad buy on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in 13 different markets across Alabama, Arkansas, California, Minnesota North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. The ads will begin running Wednesday.

Kitchen Table Conversations, the super PAC working to buoy Klobuchar, said Tuesday it is dropping ads in Arkansas, Maine and Oklahoma, as well as South Carolina, which will hold its primary this Saturday. The ad buy, which will kick in later Tuesday, is a high-six-figure purchase to start but will be “increasing significantly,” the super PAC said.

The group’s new buy follows up on a seven-figure ad purchase in Nevada and South Carolina

The ad from Persist PAC, which is the same clip currently running in South Carolina, casts the Massachusetts senator as an ally for working class Americans.

“When you don’t grow up rich, you learn how to work. When you take on Wall Street, you know how to fight. When the system is broken, you step up to fix it,” says a female narrator.

Meanwhile Kitchen Table Conversations’ new ad underscores Klobuchar’s past success winning areas in Minnesota that backed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on 'Trump related' cases Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE in 2016.

“You don’t see a lot of Democrats win around here. Except Amy Klobuchar,” says one voter from Kittson County, which Trump won by 22 points in 2016 and Klobuchar won by 16 points in her 2018 reelection race.

“With Amy, there’s no such thing as a red state or a red county. She wins where no one ever thinks she could,” adds another supporter from the county.

The dueling ad campaigns come as both senators seek to gin up support and claw their way into the field’s top tier ahead of March 3, when 14 states along with American Samoa will hold their nominating contests and allocate about a third of the pledged delegates up for grabs in the entire cycle.

Neither of the lawmakers has finished higher than third in a caucus or primary, and polls show them trailing significantly in South Carolina, which votes just ahead of Super Tuesday.