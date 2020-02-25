Ocasio-Cortez suggests a Bloomberg presidency would pave the way for 'a worse Trump'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressive Democrat confronts Rep. Cuellar at parade, calls for him to debate her: report Ocasio-Cortez claps back after article on her dress: 'Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare' Democrats working to ensure Trump's second term MORE (D-N.Y.) slammed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE in an interview Tuesday, suggesting that even if the billionaire candidate were to win the presidency in November, he would pave the way for "a worse Trump."

"Obviously, we have to beat Trump, but if we beat Trump and go back to the same policies that we had before, a worse Trump is going to come. A Trump that’s more sophisticated, whose fascism is less obvious, is going to come, and things could get even worse," Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent campaign surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.), said during a discussion about Bloomberg on "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

Ocasio-Cortez was also critical of Bloomberg's record, "from stop and frisk to the surge in housing costs in New York City to even his own history on redlining to how he talks about transgender people."

Asked by host Charlamagne tha God about Bloomberg’s endorsements from black lawmakers such as Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushThe Hill's Morning Report - Sanders steamrolls to South Carolina primary, Super Tuesday This week: House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime MORE (D-Ill.), Ocasio-Cortez speculated that many voters are unfamiliar with Bloomberg’s record.

"We lived under his tenure as mayor. We know exactly what he did, and this is part of what he’s doing, when he comes in, swoops in super late in the game, with billions of dollars at his disposal and is able to shower the airwaves with his cash," she said. "People see what he’s done with his money ... without seeing what he’s actually done with his power."

Sanders has increasingly traded barbs with Bloomberg, who is not competing in any of the four early voting states and is instead focusing on Super Tuesday to establish himself as the centrist alternative to the Vermont senator. Bloomberg's campaign recently seized on comments Sanders made over the weekend noting the success of Cuba’s literacy programs under Fidel Castro. Sanders also condemned Castro's authoritarianism.