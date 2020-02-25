Bloomberg to speak at AIPAC conference

White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg will speak at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference next week in a rebuke of calls from progressives for 2020 contenders to avoid the event.

AIPAC announced Tuesday that the former New York City mayor, one of two Jewish candidates running in the Democratic primary, will speak live at its annual confab.

Bloomberg’s attendance at the pro-Israel group’s conference draws a contrast with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.), the other Jewish candidate who is now the primary field’s frontrunner.

Sanders said this week he would skip the conference over AIPAC’s connection to "leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights," an apparent reference to the current administration of Israel headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE.

"The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference," he said Sunday.

Sanders, a staunch progressive, has hammered AIPAC and Netanyahu in the past and has referred to the prime minister as a "right-wing politician" and his government as "racist."

AIPAC has emerged as a chief target of progressive groups, with many slamming its strong support for Netanyahu’s government and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on 'Trump related' cases Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE’s policies toward Israel.

The remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls have yet to confirm their attendance at the AIPAC conference.