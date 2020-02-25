Watch live: Democrats debate in South Carolina

Seven Democratic White House hopefuls will take the debate stage in Charleston, S.C., on Tuesday night as the primary race enters a crucial seven-day stretch that may very well determine who takes the party’s presidential nomination.

The candidates on the stage are Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.) and billionaire activist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race The South Carolina Democratic primary will be decided by black women Poll: Biden's lead narrows to 4 points over Sanders in South Carolina MORE.

The debate may offer candidates a final chance to sway voters in the state ahead of its primary on Saturday.

Candidates are set to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

